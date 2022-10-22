GATE CITY, VA – Fred “Freddie” Wayne Hicks, 67, of East Carters Valley, went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 21, 2022.
Freddie was born in Kingsport, TN on February 21, 1955, a son of the late Charles Lyman Hicks and Iva Jean (Salley) Hicks.
Surviving are his loving wife of 39 years, Cindy Davis Hicks; daughters, Ashley Bates and husband Robert Bates, II, Heather Pippin and husband Charles Pippin, II; sons, Fred Hicks, Jr. and Robbie Hicks; grandchildren, Gabe Hicks, Lucas Bates, Emma Pippin, Joshua Bates and Jude Pippin; sister, Glenna Parker and husband Darrel; brothers, Charles Lyman Hicks, II and wife Angie, Richard Hicks and wife Joette; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Leta and J.D. Davis; lots of nieces, nephews and close friends.
Freddie lived in and served the Bloomingdale community and was a 1973 graduate of Ketron High School where he was a member of the football team. He had many school records in football and was known as the Ketron Comet. He worked for Bloomingdale Utility District for 32 years and owned and operated Hicks and Sons Fencing. Freddie attended Smiths Chapel United Methodist Church.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 7 pm Monday, October 24, 2022 at Salem United Methodist Church, 230 Boozy Creek Rd, Blountville, TN. Services will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Ray Amos and Pastor Rick Begley officiating.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at Arcadia United Methodist Church Cemetery, 3954 Bloomingdale Rd., Kingsport, TN. The family will meet at 10:00 am at Salem United Methodist Church to go in procession to the cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Fred Hicks, Jr, Robbie Hicks, Gabe Hicks, Charles Hicks, II, Richard Hicks, Robert Bates, II, Charles Pippin, II and Jeff Starnes. Honorary Pallbearer will be J.D. Davis.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Salem United Methodist Church, 230 Boozy Creek Rd, Blountville, TN 37617 or Smiths Chapel United Methodist Church, 3397 Manville Rd, Gate City, VA 24251.
To express condolences to the Hicks family, please visit www.cartertrent.com
Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport is serving the family.
