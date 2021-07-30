Fred E. Johnson, 73, died peacefully after a long illness on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Fred was a resident of Big Stone Gap, VA for 65 years and most recently resided in Kingsport. He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed reading and his 52 years in scouting. His 13 years as director of Camp Davy Crockett were his most cherished. He taught in Wise County Schools for 33 years and was loved by his students for his kindness and humor.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Omer and Irene Barker Johnson, and his sister, Rebecca Sandt.
Surviving are his wife, Judy, their daughter, Heather and his favorite fishing buddies.
There will be a private celebration of life.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Camp Davy Crockett, Wednesday Crew, 142 Boy Scout Rd., Whitesburg, TN 37891.
Please visit us at http://www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family.