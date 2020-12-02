GONE HUNTING WITH THE MASTER
I've finished all life has for me,
I've been invited to the great hunting ground,
Where everyday is a wonderous day to hunt, to fill your heart with every wish.
Don't worry, or feel sad for me, For I'm hunting with the Master of the Hunt.
We'll miss each other for some time, but in time you will come, and we'll be with each other again.
That won't be long you will see, 'till we're together again, you and me.
For all those that think of me, know that I am on a great hunt and happy as can be.
Of those that wonder my missing
Tell them I'm gone hunting with the Master.
Fred Davis April 23, 1946 - December 1, 2020
CHURCH HILL - Fred Davis, 74, of Church Hill, TN passed away on December 1, 2020 from congestive heart failure at Holston Valley Medical Center surrounded by his family.
Fred was born and raised in Church Hill on April 23, 1946 to Hugh Nicholas Davis and Roxie Woods. He married the love of his life; Shirley Skeens on October 8, 1966.They celebrated 54 years of marriage this year. During their marriage they welcomed a son, (Nick) and a set of twins (Mark and Margaret) and later four grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
Fred was an avid outdoorsman that loved hunting, fishing and gardening. Hunting was by far his passion. He was a member of the Holston Valley Sportsman Club. There was no question he knew how to put an arrow or a bullet where it was supposed to go - something that he passed down to his sons. Oh, was he ever proud when his boys brought in their deer. Grinning from ear to ear, and bragging on them, he knew he taught them right. Fred was able to add one last buck to his scoreboard just a couple weeks ago, with the help of Eric, a close family friend.
The family is so appreciate of the love and thoughtfulness that he always showed to Fred. Fred also loved tending to their garden. He knew he could always count on Margaret to be right by their sides when it came time to break beans. No matter what it was, he could always count on all the family to be right there. He loved nothing more than when his family was with him, whether it be gardening, hunting or just there to sit and talk with him, however, he especially enjoyed when their chosen daughters brought dinner and treats for him and Shirley. Along with his family and many friends, Fred will be missed very much by his beloved canine companion, Daisy, whom could always be found cuddled under a blanket on his lap or curled up laying on his chest.
He was preceded in death by his parents: Hugh Nicholas Davis and Roxie Woods; brothers: Jerry Davis, Wayne Davis and Bill Davis.
Survivors include his loving wife, Shirley; children, Nick Davis, (Barbara Williams)
Mark Davis, (Paula Davis) and Margaret Carver, (Hobert Ferrell); grandchildren, Hunter Davis,Rachel Davis (Lance Boone),Megan Carver (Derrick Mallory) and Justin Carver;great-grandchildren,Levi Davis,Bentleigh Davis, Riley Davis,Drakin Mallory and Jesperleigh Mallory; sisters, Blanche Gilliam (Roger),Pauline Clark, Joan McClellan, Jean Combs (Eddie) and Phyllis Scicm; brothers, Michael Davis (Cynthia) and Ronnie Davis (Donna); special friends, Eric Cradic,Chad Britton, Elmer Stoltzfus; many more family and friends, and of course his loyal canine companion, Daisy.
The family of Fred Davis will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm Friday, December 4, 2020, at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill. The funeral service will follow at 7 pm with Keith Manis and Michael Davis officiating. The graveside committal service will be conducted at 11 am Saturday, in the Holston View Cemetery, Weber City. Active pallbearers will be Eric Cradic, Chad Britton, Elmer Stoltzfus, Lance Boone, Hunter Davis and Derrick Mallory. Family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 am Saturday.
To express a condolence to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com. Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Church Hill is serving the Davis family.