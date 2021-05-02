KINSPORT - Fred Willard Collins, 91, Kingsport, TN passed away, Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Wellmont Holston Valley Medical Center.
Fred was born in Scott County, VA on June 9, 1929 and was the son of the late Charlie and Josie (Bellamy) Collins.
He was a veteran of the United States Army and attended Oak Drive Baptist Church.
Fred was retired from the Kingsport Press with over 30 plus years of service.
In addition to his parents, his wife, Eva (Kimbler) Collins (2011); and several brothers and sisters preceded him in death.
Left to cherish his memory is his sister, Dorothy Hillman, Fall Branch, TN; brother, Paul Collins and wife, Ruth, Gate City, VA; along with several nieces and nephews; and his fur baby, Scooter.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Monday, May 3, 2021 at the Gate City Funeral Home.
Military graveside services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at Holston View Cemetery, Weber City, VA with Rev. Curt Williams officiating. Kerry McPherson will provide the music.
Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Jack Gilliam, Jack Fleming, Gordon Meade, and Kyle Horne will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Military graveside rites will be conducted by the American Legion Hammond Post #3, Kingsport, TN and Post #265, Gate City, VA, assisted by members of the Virginia Army National Guard Honors Team.
Family and friends are asked to meet at Holston View at 10:45 a.m., Tuesday, for the graveside service.
An online guest register is available for the Collins family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
