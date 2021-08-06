KINGSPORT - Fred Calloway McGrew, 55, of Kingsport, TN passed away peacefully at home on August 5, 2021, with his wife Traci by his side. Fred was born in 1965 in Bristol, TN to parents Maggie and Roy McGrew. Fred is survived by his loving mother, Maggie (Bluff City), maternal Aunt Fran Ferrell (Bluff City), Brother Keith (Bluff City). Fred adored his three children, Callie (Bluff City), Brady (Bristol), and Mason (Bluff City). Fred was excitedly awaiting the arrival of grandson Rawlings (Brady) this December. Fred had one stepson Jared Lindholm (Ashley), grandson Bennett and two granddaughters, Natalie and Peyton. Fred is also survived by Brother-in-law Jeff Crawford (Nashville), father-in-law Jerry Crawford (Kingsport). He is preceded in death by his father Roy McGrew, paternal grandparents Fred and Mable McGrew, and maternal grandparents Melvin and May Hicks.
Fred graduated from Sullivan East High School in 1983. He was a longtime member of Bluff City Baptist Church. Fred began his lifelong dedication to the service of others with the Bluff City Rescue Squad and started his career with Sullivan County EMS in 1985. Fred retired as a Captain/Paramedic in January of 2021, and the new Sullivan County EMS Station #4 in Kingsport is dedicated in his honor. Fred also served as a committee member for the Tri-Cities 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.
Fred enjoyed spending his time camping with family, live music, roasting Tall Guy Coffee, playing pranks anytime the opportunity presented itself….no one was safe, especially family, friends, and coworkers. Fred’s smile and positive presence were contagious. He never met a stranger and was quick to share a corny joke. His love for life was much larger than his soul could hold. All who met him went away a better person. He will be forever loved, remembered, and treasured.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Chris Neglia and wife Katerina, Suncrest Hospice, Restore Life USA, the doctors and nurses at Vanderbilt University and The Cancer Treatment Center in Kingsport. We are beyond grateful for all that you do.
The family will be hosting a celebration of life on Saturday, August 7, at High Voltage in Kingsport from 4p-8p. All friends are welcome to stop by and share their favorite moments with Fred. In lieu of flowers, monetary contributions can be made in Fred’s memory to the Tri-Cities 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. Please visit the Tri-Cities 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb Facebook page for a link. Anyone wishing to contribute in person can visit any Horizon Credit Union branch and make a donation in Fred’s memory to the Tri-Cities 9/11 Stair Climb account.
To express condolences to the family please visit www.cartertrent.com.
“God will go before you, walk beside you, stand behind you. I am with you always.” Matthew 28:20