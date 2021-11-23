ROGERSVILLE - Fred Bennett, age 89, of Rogersville, passed away on November 21, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Christian- Sells Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 2:00 pm in Hawkins County Memorial Gardens.
Gentlemen serving as pallbearers will be Josh Steffey, Ethan Hagood, Aaron Bennett, Grant Morgan, Mike Dishner, and Jack Jones. Honorary pallbearers will be James "Duck" Bennett, Charles "Boog" Greer and Kyle Pearcy.
Memorial contributions may be given to Hawkins County Memorial Gardens.