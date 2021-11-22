ROGERSVILLE - Fred Bennett, age 89, of Rogersville, passed away on November 21, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center.
Fred was born on August 16, 1932 to Millard and LouEtta Greer Bennett. He was retired from the AFG. He loved farming, gardening, and attending church at Cold Springs Freewill Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Vada Jones Bennett; parents, Millard and LouEtta Bennett; brothers, Johnny "Jack" Bennett, Elmer "Shorty" Bennett, Ralph Bennett; sisters, Grace Wade, Ruby Greer, Jean Dishner, and Mabel Henard.
He is survived by children, Danny (Cheryl) Bennett, Regina (Brance) Hagood; grandchildren, Ashley (Josh) Steffey, Aaron Bennett, Kristen (Grant) Morgan, and Ethan (Krissy) Hagood; great-grandchildren, Jayleigh and Maela Steffey; brother, James "Duck" Bennett; sisters, Helen Dishner, Pearl Horton, Faye Winstead, and Shirley Horton.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Christian- Sells Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at 2:00 pm in Hawkins County Memorial Gardens.
Gentlemen serving as pallbearers will be Josh Steffey, Ethan Hagood, Aaron Bennett, Grant Morgan, Mike Dishner, and Jack Jones. Honorary pallbearers will be James "Duck" Bennett, Charles "Boog" Greer and Kyle Pearcy.
Memorials contributions may be given to Hawkins County Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.