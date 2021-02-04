DRYDEN, VA - Franklin Garner Reasor, Sr., a lifelong resident of Dryden, VA, passed away Monday, February 1, 2021 at age 84 at his residence. He was a beloved husband, dad and papaw. He was born December 31, 1936 to the late Martin Henderson and Ora Lee Boggs Reasor. He was a member of the Dryden Baptist Church. He attended LMU and served his country in the U.S. Army. He worked for Westmoreland Coal Company as a foreman and most his life as a farmer. He was preceded in death by twins, May and Ray Reasor, brothers; Charles Richard Reasor, James Howell Reasor, Joe Brice Reasor, William Claude Reasor, a niece, Connie Reasor and a daughter-in-law Angelia Dawn Reasor.
He is survived by his wife, Helen Reasor of Dryden; sons, Franklin Garner Reasor, Jr (Melody) Colorado; John Martin Reasor (Carolyn) Dryden, VA. One daughter, Amy Susan Vickers (Chuck) of Pinehurst, NC. Four granddaughters, Mikala Chae Wells, Ashlynn Nalena Baker, Hannah Elizabeth Reasor and Grace Frances Baker. Three grandsons, Zachary Garner Reasor, Jonas Martin Reasor and Justin Moore. One great granddaughter Dagny Clara Wells. Five sisters, Lillian Ann Baker, Huntsville, AL; Rebecca Shirley Holbrook, Abingdon, VA; Margarette L. Dzakowic, Sacramento, CA; Norma Jean Tankersly of Dryden, VA and Katherine Sue Lawson of Olinger, VA. Two brothers, Ralph Paul Reasor and Thomas Gerald Reasor of Dryden, VA. Many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and other extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 6, 2021 from 1-3 pm in the Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home in Pennington Gap, VA with funeral services following with Pastor Alan Collier officiating. Interment will follow in the Powell Valley Cemetery in Dryden, VA. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks must be worn and social distancing will be in place. The funeral service will be livestreamed on Facebook. You may go online to view the obituary, leave the family a condolence and sign the guest book at www.sturgillfuneralhome.com Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home of Pennington Gap, VA is honored to serve the Reasor family.