JONESVILLE, VA - Franklin “FRANK” Atom Starnes, 75, of Jonesville, VA, passed away on Friday, October 22, 2021.
He was born on March 3, 1946 in Atlanta, GA to the late Roy and Viola Starnes. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his nephew, Chad Edward Starnes.
Frank was a native of Atlanta, GA, but moved to Johnson City, TN where he graduated from Science Hill High School in 1964. He received an honorable medical discharge from the US Navy and soon after married Linda Shull, a Washington County, TN native. He attended ETSU but later became a fireman while living in Roanoke, VA. Out of this profession grew a passion for service, and he moved his family – now including his daughter, Angela, to Jonesville, VA in efforts to begin his own business. He successfully served the Tri-State region for over 40 years with his company, Fire and Safety Supply.
Often known as the “Man In Red,” Frank not only volunteered as a firefighter for the Jonesville Fire Department, but also served the community as an inspirational little league baseball coach, a committed band booster, and a dedicated Boy Scout leader – earning The Silver Beaver Award for his distinguished years of service to youth. He was a member of Jonesville First Baptist, where for many years, he served as a deacon and leader of the Royal Ambassadors, a discipleship club for boys.
Frank loved to mentor young men and to give them opportunities to find their potential and learn essential life skills.
He was a devoted husband, loving father and committed friend – but his greatest joy was being a Grandfather. His grandson, John-Franklin, who was named in his honor, and his granddaughter Olivia stole his heart, made him laugh, and made him proud.
Frank is survived by his wife, Linda Starnes; daughter, Angela C. Swain and husband Matthew, of Kansas City, MO; grandchildren, John-Franklin Swain and Olivia Anne Swain, of Kansas City; brother, Edward Patrick Starnes and wife Connie, of Chattanooga, TN; nephew, Christopher J. Shull, of Johnson City, TN; great-nephew, Turner J. Shull, of Johnson City; along with many honorary sons and friends.
A celebration of his life will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 28 at Jonesville First Baptist Church with Dr. Matthew Swain and Angela Swain officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Committal services with military honors will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday October 29 at Mountain Home National Cemetery. Anyone wishing to attend is asked to meet at the cemetery.
Online condolences may be viewed or sent by visiting our website, www.RobinetteFuneralHomes.com. Robinette Funeral Home of Jonesville is serving the Starnes family.