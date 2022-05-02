GATE CITY - Franklin Delno "Frank" Strong, 80, of Gate City passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022, at his home.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Scott County Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow in the chapel.

A graveside service will follow at Holston View Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

To express condolences to the family please visit our website at www.cartertrent.com.

Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Strong family.

