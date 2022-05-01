GATE CITY - Franklin Delno "Frank" Strong, 80, of Gate City passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022, at his home. He loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. Frank was a man's man who enjoyed playing cards, watching NASCAR and college football. He was a skilled handy man and revered rock mason. Frank was not seen without his beloved dog, Spunky.
He was preceded in death by his son, Stacy Luther Strong; parents, George and Bessie Strong; along with all of his siblings.
Survivors include his grandson, Jacob Ethan Strong; granddaughter, Shyanna Bo Strong; daughter-in-law, Dania Wolfe Strong; along with a host of friends and extended family.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at Scott County Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow in the chapel.
A graveside service will follow at Holston View Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.
