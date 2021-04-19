ROGERSVILLE – Frankie Light, 73, passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center after an extended illness.
Due to concerns of COVID-19, a private service will be held for the family on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 with Rev. Danny Dolen officiating. Anyone wishing to view the service live, please go to www.johnsonarrowood.com and click on Frankie’s obituary page at 6:00 PM. She will be laid to rest on Wednesday, April 21 at the Light Cemetery.
