ROGERSVILLE – Frankie Light, 73, passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center after an extended illness.
Frankie was born on June 3, 1947. She was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County and attended House of Prayer. Frankie loved gardening, farming, being around and caring for animals. She loved spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Toney Light; father, Frank Wallen; mother, Thelma Wallen; daughters, Cinda Light and Nema Crawford; and son, Tony Light.
Frankie is survived by her grandson, Clayton Crawford of Rogersville; granddaughters, Christina Crawford and Newport News, VA and Selena Light of Rogersville; daughter-in-law, Melinda Light of Rogersville; son-in-law, Jim Crawford of Rogersville; sister, Edith Flanary (Al) of Rogersville and Pasty Wiggins (Joe) of Rogersville; brother, Bobby Wallen (Kathy) of Church Hill, and Robbie Wallen (Robin) of Rogersville; several nieces and nephews.
Due to concerns of COVID-19, a private service will be held for the family on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 with Rev. Danny Dolen officiating. Anyone wishing to view the service live, please go to www.johnsonarrowood.com and click on Frankie’s obituary page at 6:00 PM. She will be laid to rest on Wednesday, April 21 at the Light Cemetery.
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Light family.