NICKELSVILLE, VA - Frankie Ilene Farmer Addington, 88 of Nickelsville, VA went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Mrs. Addington was born on August the 6th, 1932 to the late Joseph William and Novella Culbertson Farmer, Sr. In addition to her parents, Frankie is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Lowell Addington, Sr.; son, Lowell Addington, Jr.; mother and father-in-law, Will and Opal Addington; sister, Edna Sue Salyer; brother, Joseph William Farmer, Jr. Mrs. Addington was a homemaker and attended Culbertson Chapel United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her children, Linda Louise Addington, Gate City, VA and Billy Addington, Nickelsville, VA; siblings, Pauline Brummitte, Norton, VA, Billy Jo (Evelyn) Farmer, Nickelsville, VA, Bobby (Joyce) Farmer, Gate City, VA, Carolyn (Billy) Odle, Nickelsville, VA, James (Betty) Farmer, Nickelsville, VA; grandchildren, Randy (Gina) Fugate, Piney Flats, TN, Allen (Cheyenne) Fugate, Gate City, VA, Johnny (Gail) Fugate, Gate City, VA, David Fugate, Gate City, VA, Susie (Toby) VanNote, Nickelsville, VA, Debbie Rowe, Gray, TN, Barry (Jennifer) Addington, Duffield, VA; several great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
There will be a graveside service at 1:00 PM Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Addington Frame Cemetery with Pastor Rance Edwards officiating. Music will be provided by Karen Vermillion. Grandsons and great grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Brian, Kristi, Abigail, and Will Farmer will serve as honorary pallbearers. Those wishing to attend the graveside are asked to meet at the funeral home at 12:30 PM to go in procession. Face coverings will be required.
