Frankie Frye Brumley, 87, departed this life July 8, 2020, at Wexford House Nursing Home. She graduated from Fall Branch High School. Frankie retired from TEC after 32 years.
She was preceded in death by parents, Robert (Bob) Frye and Ruth Charlton; one brother, Jack Frye; brother-in-law, Bobby Higgins; and nephew, Scottie Higgins.
Frankie is survived by her daughter, Tammy and husband Jay Beard; grandson, Austin Beard; brother, Norman (Gene) Frye and wife Barbara; sister, Kathryn Higgins; nephews, Norman Frye, Jr. and wife Stephanie, and Roy Frye and wife Fran.
Graveside services will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Bethesda Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery.