CHURCH HILL - Frankie Bullis, 82, passed away on December 18, 2022, with a heart full of love and enough memories to last an entire lifetime.
Frankie was born and raised in California to Milburn and Pauline Tabor on October 14, 1940. She met her loving husband when he was stationed in the Air Force and upon completion of his service, they moved to the Church Hill area, and she fell in love with Tennessee. She was a proud wife, dedicated mother, cherished grandmother, and adored great grandmother. She was an avid reader and loved watching Hallmark Christmas movies. Her biggest joy in this world was spending time with her family and reminiscing on the many joys she was able to experience in her life.
She is preceded in death by her husband of almost 50 years, Robert Donald Bullis, parents, Milburn and Pauline Tabor, son, Robert David Bullis, and siblings, Shirley Flowers and Robert Tabor.
Frankie is survived by her children, Pam Linkous and her husband, Tony, Vickie Old and her husband, Rich, and Kenny Packnit and his wife, Juana; grandchildren, Chris Linkous and his wife, Holley, Sarah Leilich and her husband, Travis, Amber Sands and her husband, Bob, Linda Covarrubias and her husband, Jesse, and Melissa Esquivel and her husband, Robert; great grandchildren, Remy, Maiya, Clara, Reylynn, Charlotte, Zoe, and Benny; special niece, Theresa Tabor and several beloved in-laws and their families.
Visitation will be held at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home in Church Hill, TN on Friday, December 23, 2022 from 11:00am- 1:00pm. Funeral Services will follow visitation with Pastor Greg Marshall of Greater Vision Ministries officiating. Burial will follow at Liberty Hill Cemetery, Mount Carmel, TN. Tony Linkous, Chris Linkous, Bob Sands. Travis Leilich, Josh Anderson, and Buzz Morris will be serving as pallbearers.