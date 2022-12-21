CHURCH HILL - Frankie Bullis, 82, passed away on December 18, 2022, with a heart full of love and enough memories to last an entire lifetime.

Frankie was born and raised in California to Milburn and Pauline Tabor on October 14, 1940. She met her loving husband when he was stationed in the Air Force and upon completion of his service, they moved to the Church Hill area, and she fell in love with Tennessee. She was a proud wife, dedicated mother, cherished grandmother, and adored great grandmother. She was an avid reader and loved watching Hallmark Christmas movies. Her biggest joy in this world was spending time with her family and reminiscing on the many joys she was able to experience in her life.

