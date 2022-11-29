Frankalene “Frankie” Johns Williams, 87, passed at Alive Hospice in Nashville, TN, surrounded by her loved ones on November 15, 2022. Frankie was the youngest of 10 children, born to Josh and Ida Johns on July 8, 1935, in Emanuel County, GA. Her family moved to Savannah, GA where she graduated from Commercial High School in 1953, and married the love of her life, James Williams, that same year.
The couple moved to Atlanta where Jim attended Georgia Tech while Frankie worked at the Sears regional office on Ponce De Leon. Their family grew after moving to Charleston, WV where Frankie gave birth to their only child, a daughter named Alice. The couple continued moving for Jim’s work and lived in Winter Haven, FL, Bartow, FL, Aurora, NC, Lakeland, FL, and Rock Springs, WY, before settling in Kingsport, TN to be closer to their beloved grandchildren, Matthew and Laura. After Jim passed in 2003, Frankie stayed in Kingsport until 2016 when she moved back to Savannah. In March of this year, Frankie moved to Nashville, to be closer to her daughter and grandchildren.
Frankie loved cooking, reading, fossil hunting, and traveled extensively around the world with Jim. She was proud to have voted in every election since she turned 18, and always had an interest in politics. A true lover of the arts, Frankie enjoyed museums, attending her grandson’s band performances and her granddaughter’s dance competitions, and listening to classical, country, or opera music.
Frankie is survived by daughter Alice, grandchildren Matthew Griffin (Casie Tanksley), Laura Griffin (Matthew White), and many nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews that she loved very much. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, and son-in-law Mike Griffin.
No service will be held at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Savannah, GA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a local arts charity in her honor.