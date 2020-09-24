MT. JULIET - Frank Winfred Herzer, age 86, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died September 11, 2020. Mr. Herzer was born in Kingsport, TN, was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, and a former president of the Lynn Garden Optimist Club. He was an avid baseball fan and little league coach. He retired from the Mead Corporation in Kingsport before moving to Mt. Juliet.
Mr. Herzer attended Mt. Juliet Church of Christ and was a member of the Mt. Juliet Masonic Lodge #642 F&AM. He was the son of the late Frank Matthew and Lillian Moore Herzer. He was preceded in death by one sister, Joan Herzer.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Frances Davis Herzer; son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Stephanie Herzer; sister, Nancy Atkinson of Kingsport; and 8 grandchildren, Gregory Herzer, Tessa Herzer, Nicholas Herzer, Anastasia Herzer, Emily Herzer, Casimir Herzer, Lydia Herzer, and Juliana Herzer
Visitation will be from 2-4pm on September 26, followed by funeral services at 4pm with Bob Underwood officiating at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. (615) 773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com For those who plan to attend, please wear a mask.
Private Interment will be at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on September 28 at 11am.
Please make a donation to your favorite charity in Frank’s name.