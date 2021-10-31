JOHNSON CITY - Frank William Wells Sr., age 88, of Johnson City, TN passed away Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 at James H. Quillen VA Medical Center. He was born to Leonard Wells and Margie Wells on March 18th, 1933. He was retired after 25 years employment with the Kingsport Press. His hobbies included playing the guitar and singing with a country band. He was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Ruth Ford; son-in-law, Troy Bruner; grandson, Travis McKinney and brother, James D. Tucker. Those left to cherish his memory are his two daughters, Lyn McKinney (Darrell) and Tracy Wells; son, Frank Wells, Jr.; ten grandchildren and three great grandchildren.
An Inurnment service will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, November 5, 2021 in the Mountain Home National Cemetery, Johnson City, TN. Military Honors will be accorded by VFW Post 2108. Those who will be attending the graveside are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 P.M. on Friday. .
