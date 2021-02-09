I have fought a good fight; I have finished my course; I have kept the faith.
2 Timothy 4:7
NORTON, VA - Franklin Delano Tate, 88, of Norton, passed away on Monday, February 8, 2021. He was a retired inspector for the Virginia Department of Transportation. He was a member of the Church of Christ in Wise. He was preceded in death by his parents Wayne and Helen Tate; brothers Jimmy Tate, Gerald Tate, Robert "Bobby" Tate and Alfred Tate; two sisters Deanna Tate and Nancy Darnell.
He is survived by his daughter, Karen Tate, his son Kevin Tate, and their mother Margaret Tate, all of Norton; five grandchildren, Courtney Thacker Watford, Jordan Thacker, Wes Tate, Marcus Tate, Sheena Tate; twelve great grandchildren; two brothers Gary Tate of Norton and Mike Tate of Morristown TN; a sister Sandra Rose of Clinton TN; several nieces and nephews.
Private graveside committal services will be held Friday afternoon at Laurel Grove Cemetery. Officiating will be Allen Sponaugle, minister of the Wise Church of Christ. Pallbearers will be Jordan Thacker, Marcus Tate, James Tate, Gio Watford, Jeff Adams, Jackie Adams.
Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home of Norton is serving the Tate family.