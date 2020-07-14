HAWKINS COUNTY - Frank R. Williams, Sr. age 75 of Hawkins County, went home to be with Jesus, Sunday, July 12, 2020 at UT Medical Center surrounded by his friends and family.
Visitation hours will be 12:00 Noon to 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service will be conducted 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Danny Trent officiating. Burial will follow in Kite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Hawkins County Humane Society, P.O. Box 217, Rogersville, TN 37857 or Kite Cemetery Mowing Fund, C/O: Joey Manes (Trustee) 583 Kite Rd., Rogersville, TN 37857
