HAWKINS COUNTY - Frank R. Williams, Sr. age 75 of Hawkins County, went home to be with Jesus, Sunday, July 12, 2020 at UT Medical Center surrounded by his friends and family. Frank was a veteran of the Vietnam War having served in the U.S. Army. He was a good carpenter and helped restore historic homes in many different locations. Frank retired from the Rogersville Street Department. He loved playing with his grandson Bentley, who was the apple of his eye. Frank also loved nature, where he enjoyed feeding his birds and squirrels. He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Cupp Nichols; father, Kelsie A. Williams; sisters, Barbara Burton and Ethel Parvin; brothers, Charles Williams and James Williams; infant grandchild, baby Manes.
Frank is survived by his true love, Mildred Williams; daughters, Frankie R. Manes and husband, Joey, Felicia Rhodes and Natasha Williams; son, Frank R. Williams, Jr. and wife, Gwen; his pride and joy, precious grandson, Bentley Williams; sister-in-law, Gladys Williams; special friends, Cindy Roberts and Autumn Jones; several nieces and nephews. A special thank you to all his neighbors.
Visitation hours will be 12:00 Noon to 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Funeral service will be conducted 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, July 15, 2020 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Danny Trent officiating. Burial will follow in Kite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Hawkins County Humane Society, P.O. Box 217, Rogersville, TN 37857 or Kite Cemetery Mowing Fund, C/O: Joey Manes (Trustee) 583 Kite Rd., Rogersville, TN 37857
