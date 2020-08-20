NORTON, VA - Frank Humphrey Marshall, 93, died Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at The Waters of Johnson City, Tn. Frank was a Korean War veteran having served 1952-1955 in the U.S. Army. He was a son to the late William Thomas Marshall and Lillie Bell Hurd Marshall. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his children, Joseph Peter Marshall, Laura Patricia Marshall, Charles Terry Marshall, Andy Thomas Marshall; the mother of his children, Emma Marshall; brothers, Ralph Marshall, Kyle Marshall, Charles Marshall, Delmas Marshall, Don Marshall, Julius Marshall, Charles Marshall, John Marshall, Tommy Astor Marshall; his sisters, Alpha Riddling, Eula Shanks, Nell Sexton, Ruby Marshall and Estelle Marshall.
He is survived by his daughters, Lillie Ann Adkins and her husband Ron of Trenton, Mi., Frances Hunsaker and her husband Johnny of Auxier, Ky.; a son, Frank David Marshall of Blaine, Ky.; stepchildren, Rayma Akins and husband Lonnie of Monroe, Mi., Jerry Allen and wife Betsy of Lane, Ky.; 14 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; brothers, Robert Marshall, Kenneth Marshall and his wife Nina, all of Norton, Va., several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 11 am to 7 pm Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton, Va. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 pm Sunday, August 23, 2020 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Benny Boles and Josh Marshall officiating. Burial will follow in the Laurel Grove Cemetery. Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home of Norton is serving the Marshall family.