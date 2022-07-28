Frank Judson “Jud” Brownell, III Jul 28, 2022 48 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KINGSPORT - Frank Judson “Jud” Brownell, III, 75, of Kingsport, passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center.Arrangements will be announced by Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cremation Kingsport Funeral Hill Frank Judson Brownell Iii Oak Arrangement Recommended for you Trending Recipe Video