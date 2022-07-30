KINGSPORT - Frank Judson “Jud” Brownell, III, 75, of Kingsport, passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center.
He was born October 14, 1946, in Kingsport, to the late Frank Judson Brownell, Jr. and Katharine Shuey Brownell.
Jud married the love of his life, Catherine Schlitt Brownell in 1972, and they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary June 10, 2022.
Early in his career, Jud was a Mechanical Engineer with Pratt-Whitney Aircraft in West Palm Beach, FL for a number of years. Upon returning to Kingsport, he became the Owner/Manager of F.J. Brownell & Son Real Estate Appraisal and stayed active in the business until his recent illness. Jud also was a Senior Resident Appraiser with Commercial Resident Appraisal Service.
He was 1964 graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School and attended and graduated from Virginia Tech University on a football scholarship.
Jud enjoyed spending time with his family at their home on the lake, woodworking, furniture building, golf, racquetball, softball, baseball, grilling steaks and a good cigar. He was especially fond of his granddaughter, Mattie “Papa’s little bit”.
Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Catherine Schlitt Brownell; son, Frank Judson Brownell IV; granddaughter, Mattie Maelen Brownell; sister, Julia Ellen Prazak; cousins, Paul “Bodie” Scott, Jr. and Carr Hagan; brothers-in-law, Fred Schlitt (Margaret) and Raymond Schlitt (Jean); sisters-in-law, Rose Ann Schlitt and Dorothy Schlitt Bennett.
Jud was surrounded by a circle of friends who counted on his wit and wisdom to help them make the good times better and the bad times bearable.
A gathering for immediate family and friends in Jud’s honor, will be held Tuesday, August 2, 2022, from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm in the funeral home chapel.
To share memories and condolences with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Frank Judson “Jud” Brownell and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
