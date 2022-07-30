KINGSPORT - Frank Judson “Jud” Brownell, III, 75, of Kingsport, passed away Wednesday, July 27, 2022, at Holston Valley Medical Center.

He was born October 14, 1946, in Kingsport, to the late Frank Judson Brownell, Jr. and Katharine Shuey Brownell.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video