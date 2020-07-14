KINGSPORT - Frank Hayes, 58, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Sullivan County, TN on February 11, 1962 to Madeline and Charles Hayes. Frank was in the first class to graduate from Sullivan South High School in 1981. He worked in construction, working for Carden Construction until his retirement. Frank was a lifelong resident of Sullivan County.
He is preceded in death by his father, Charles Hayes; stepfather, Ralph Alley; father-in-law, Leo Armstrong; his grandparents and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Those left to cherish Frank’s memory include his loving wife of 35 years, Lisa Armstrong Hayes; mother, Madeline Alley; sister, Geneva Browder (Gordon); brother, Steve Hayes (Marsha); mother-in-law, Linda Armstrong; sister-in-law, Lynn Hillman (Randy); aunts, Grace Garland and Shirley Harris; and special little buddy, Cooper Moore and his mother, Allison; several nieces and nephews; many cousins; and a host of special friends.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00pm at East Lawn Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow at 7:00pm with Pastor Al South officiating.
Frank will be laid to rest on Friday, July 17, 2020 at 10:00am at East Lawn Memorial Park in the Garden of Gethsemane. Friends will serve as pallbearers.
Online condolences may be made to the Hayes family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home and Memorial Park has the honor of serving the Hayes family.