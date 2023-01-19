NORTON, VA - Frank Winston Gravely Jr., 57, a loving son, brother, uncle, father, and friend was ushered to his final resting place Tuesday, January 17th, 2023, surrounded by his family. Frank was born on September 23, 1965, in Hartford, CT. He was a graduate of John I. Burton High School where he lettered in basketball, football, and track and field. Frank enjoyed reminiscing about the “good ole days” and cracking jokes that he finished with a roaring laugh. To know him was to love him. Frank met no strangers and was an easy-going kind of guy.

Frank was preceded in death by his mother Australia Gravely and sister Rebecca Gravely.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.