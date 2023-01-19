NORTON, VA - Frank Winston Gravely Jr., 57, a loving son, brother, uncle, father, and friend was ushered to his final resting place Tuesday, January 17th, 2023, surrounded by his family. Frank was born on September 23, 1965, in Hartford, CT. He was a graduate of John I. Burton High School where he lettered in basketball, football, and track and field. Frank enjoyed reminiscing about the “good ole days” and cracking jokes that he finished with a roaring laugh. To know him was to love him. Frank met no strangers and was an easy-going kind of guy.
Frank was preceded in death by his mother Australia Gravely and sister Rebecca Gravely.
Those left to cherish his memory include father, Frank Winston Gravely Sr. of Norton, Va.; two sisters, Sandra Livingston (Albert) of Augusta, Ga. and Christina Gulley (Terry) of Dublin, Va.; a brother, Maurice Gravely of Beckley, W.Va.: daughters, Storie Collins of Norton, Va., and Kendra Maggard (Jonah) of Wise, Va.; and a granddaughter Poppy Maggard of Wise Va.; several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12-1 pm Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 pm in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Leroy Cain, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in the Laurel Grove Cemetery.
Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home of Norton is serving the Gravely family.