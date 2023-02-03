KINGSPORT - Frank (Doc) Watterson 79, of Kingsport departed this life for a heavenly life on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Frank retired from the military after 28 ½ years. He later retired from AFG Glass Plant after 22 years he also spent 10 years at Wal-Mart before officially retiring in 2018. He had a servant’s heart and enjoyed traveling with the military. Frank will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

He was preceded in death by his parents; John and Margaret Watterson; brothers, John Jr. and Russell Watterson; loving daughter, Denise.

