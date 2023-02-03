KINGSPORT - Frank (Doc) Watterson 79, of Kingsport departed this life for a heavenly life on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Frank retired from the military after 28 ½ years. He later retired from AFG Glass Plant after 22 years he also spent 10 years at Wal-Mart before officially retiring in 2018. He had a servant’s heart and enjoyed traveling with the military. Frank will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
He was preceded in death by his parents; John and Margaret Watterson; brothers, John Jr. and Russell Watterson; loving daughter, Denise.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Mary Watterson of the home; son, Phillip (Tosha) of Kingsport; daughter, Stacy of Jacksonville, NC; eight granddaughters; two grandsons; seven; great grandchildren; special friend, Danny Howe who he enjoyed mission trips with; along with a host of family, friends, and his mission buddies.
The family will receive friends from 2 PM to 3 PM on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at St. Mark United Methodist Church. A celebration of life service will follow with Rev. Billy Pierson and Rev. Rae Mullins officiating.
A military graveside service will be conducted at 11 AM on Monday, February 6, 2023 at Mountain Home National Cemetery with honors conducted by the American Legion Hammond Post #3/265. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Patricia Horton for her care and help during Frank’s illness.