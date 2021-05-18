KINGSPORT - Frank Brian Harkleroad, 81, Kingsport, went to be with the Lord Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 9:45 pm. Brian was born in Kingsport and was a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School, class of ’59. He was an electronic tech, having worked for MacDonald Douglas in St. Louis and then Boeing in Seattle, Washington on the Minute Man. Upon returning to Kingsport, he worked for Soundroom Electronics. Brian was a member of First Christian Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hal and Ruth Harkleroad, and 2 brothers.
Frank is survived by his wife of 57 years, Wanda Chase Harkleroad; son, David Harkleroad; daughter, Deborah Ann H. Morelock; and grandchildren John David Harkleroad, and Hallie and Sara Morelock.
The family will receive friends from 4-6:00 pm on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. A memorial service will follow at 6:00 pm with Chaplain Gabe Manis officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Suncrest Hospice, 105 W. Stone Dr., #2D, Kingsport, TN 37660.