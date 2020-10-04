CHURCH HILL - Frank B. Davis, born October 19, 1949, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center from a massive heart attack.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Monday, October 5, 2020 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Bob Ruth officiating. Music will be provided by Mark Stayton. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, October 6 at Old Union Methodist Church Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 AM to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be cousins, David Clark, Larry Simmons, Tony Conant, Ricky Conant, Keith Shell, and Jimmy Brown.
