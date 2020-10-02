CHURCH HILL - Frank B. Davis, born October 19, 1949, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center from a massive heart attack.
Frank was a faithful, lifelong member of First United Methodist Church, Church Hill. He was a bowler at Warpath Lanes in the SuperCats League. He retired from Hawkins County School System after 30 years of cafeteria service at Church Hill Elementary School. Frank enjoyed Volunteer football games, bowling, doing crafts, parades, playing board games, going to Church & Church activities.
Preceding him are his parents, John & Louise Brown Davis; baby brother, Johnny Davis; paternal grandparents, Walter & Dona Davis; maternal grandparents, John Brown & Bobbie Barton Brown Conant (step-grandfather Clint Conant).
Until we meet again, he leaves his sister, Sandra Davis Byington, nephews, John & Bonnie Byington and Doug & Dawn Byington; many dear friends from Church Hill.
Frank was in the care of Chip Hale Center, Rogersville, TN. We would like to thank them for taking good care of Frank. Especially Teresa Sexton who treated Frank like a son.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Monday, October 5, 2020 at the Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted at 7:00 PM in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Bob Ruth officiating. Music will be provided by Mark Stayton. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, October 6 at Old Union Methodist Church Cemetery. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home by 10:15 AM to go in procession.
Pallbearers will be cousins, David Clark, Larry Simmons, Tony Conant, Ricky Conant, Keith Shell, and Jimmy Brown.
To leave an online message for the Davis family, please visit us atwww.johnsonarrowood.com
Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home of Church Hill is honored to serve the Davis family.