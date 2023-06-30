KINGSPORT - Frank “Allan” Kelly, 83, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at Holston Valley Hospital in Kingsport, Tennessee. He was born on March 22, 1940, a son of the late Frank and Lovey Kelly. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Alice Kelly, and his brother, Jerry Kelly.

Allan was a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School, Tennessee Tech University, and the University of Virginia School of Law. He practiced law, worked with Oakwood Markets, and, later, provided golf packages to destinations throughout the Southeast. He was active in various civic organizations and First Baptist Church Kingsport where he taught Sunday School. He also worked with Providence Medical Clinic of Kingsport, where he helped draft its bylaws and served as a member of its Board of Directors.

