KINGSPORT - Frank “Allan” Kelly, 83, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at Holston Valley Hospital in Kingsport, Tennessee. He was born on March 22, 1940, a son of the late Frank and Lovey Kelly. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Alice Kelly, and his brother, Jerry Kelly.
Allan was a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School, Tennessee Tech University, and the University of Virginia School of Law. He practiced law, worked with Oakwood Markets, and, later, provided golf packages to destinations throughout the Southeast. He was active in various civic organizations and First Baptist Church Kingsport where he taught Sunday School. He also worked with Providence Medical Clinic of Kingsport, where he helped draft its bylaws and served as a member of its Board of Directors.
He was a recognized teacher, speaker, and debater. He enjoyed crossword puzzles, Pal’s milkshakes, and telling “dad jokes.” He was an avid golfer and tennis player and ran the New York City marathon at the age of 65. He loved his family and was especially proud of his grandsons.
He met the love of his life, Mary Alice Boyd, at Dobyns-Bennett High School, and they were married in 1963. Throughout good times and hard times, they cherished each other until her death in 2019. He spent his last years battling Parkinson’s Disease with good humor, a strong faith, and a fighting spirit.
Surviving are his daughters, Alice Corker (Clifton) and Tricia Lancor (David); grandsons, John Lewis Corker, Leland Corker, Samuel Lancor, and Daniel Lancor; brother Phil Kelly (Kathy); sisters-in-law Janice Kelly and Ann Brandow (Paul); and brother-in-law Wallace Boyd, Jr. (Jan).
A celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 PM on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at the First Baptist Church Kingsport with Marvin Cameron officiating. The family will receive friends after the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Providence Medical Clinic in Kingsport, P.O. Box 1323, Kingsport, TN 37662 or at their website, providenceclinic.org