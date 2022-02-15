NICKELSVILLE - Francis Louise “Susie” Owens, 81, went to be with the Lord Monday, February 14, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. She was a wonderful wife, mother and mamaw
Susie was born in Scott County, VA on October 26, 1940, to the late Clyde and Lona Summey, Dungannon, VA.
In addition to her parents, her brothers, M.C. Summey (died in infancy), and Melvin Summey; sisters, Irene Sweeney, and Betty Jo Mann preceded her in death.
She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Ralph E. Owens, Nickelsville, VA; daughter, Sandy Jenkins (Joel); son, Dale Owens (Kim); granddaughters, Leslie Sturgill (Brandon), Krista Estepp (Mark), and Kaley Jenkins; grandsons, Matthew Owens, and Dylan Jenkins; great grandchildren, Finn and Milo Sturgill, Creed and Rosa Kate Estepp; sisters, Jenny Castle, Nancy Carter, Alice Mann (James), and Debbie Spencer (James); brother, Raymond Summey (Helen).
The family will receive friends from 12-2 p.m., Thursday, February 17, 2022, at the Gate City Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with the Reverend Mark Estepp officiating. Music will be provided by Joel Jenkins.
Burial will follow the service at the Nickelsville Cemetery, Nickelsville, VA. Her grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.
An online guest register is available for the Owens family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.
