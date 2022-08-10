KINGSPORT - Francis Ledford Childers, 84, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 8, 2022 at Holston Manor after a lengthy illness. He was born to the late Francis Marion and Geneva (Shrum) Childers. Francis proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1956 – 1962, serving on the USS Wren and the USS Morton. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to all who knew him.
Francis was a member of St. Matthew United Methodist Church. He retired from the Sullivan County School System after over thirty years of teaching. Throughout his career he taught History and Science at Indian Springs, Blountville and Rock Springs. Francis had a passion for conservation and developed the FL Childers Nature Trail at Rock Springs with his classes. He received his Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Ole Miss and received his Master Degree in Education from the University of Tennessee. Francis was an avid UT Vols fan.
In addition to his parents Francis was preceded in death by his daughter, Cheryl Kay Reed; sister, Patsy Byrd; brothers, Charles, Ernest and Alton Childers; and one infant great-grandson.
Survivors include his loving wife of sixty-three years Joyce “Jerree” Childers; daughters, Trina Powers (Fred), Neysa Childers (Andy Worrell); six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews.
The Childers family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Friday, August 12, 2022 in the Chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home from 5 pm – 7 pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Melissa Malcolm officiating. Committal Service and Interment will take place on Saturday, August 13, 2022 in the Garden of Christus in East Lawn Memorial Park beginning at 10 am. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
The Childers family would like to extend a special thank you to Avalon Hospice, Lori Woodall, and to Francis’s grandson Samuel Lamon for their care in his final months.
In lieu of flowers the Childers family has requested that donations be made in Francis’s memory to St. Matthew United Methodist Church 2505 Nathan St. Kingsport, TN 37664 or to the FL Childers Nature Trail at Rock Springs Elementary School.
Memoires and condolences can be shared with the Childers family by visiting www.eastlawnkingsport.com. East Lawn Funeral Home & Memorial Park 4997 Memorial Blvd. Kingsport, TN 37664 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 288-2081
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.