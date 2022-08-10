KINGSPORT - Francis Ledford Childers, 84, of Kingsport, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 8, 2022 at Holston Manor after a lengthy illness. He was born to the late Francis Marion and Geneva (Shrum) Childers. Francis proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1956 – 1962, serving on the USS Wren and the USS Morton. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend to all who knew him.

Francis was a member of St. Matthew United Methodist Church. He retired from the Sullivan County School System after over thirty years of teaching. Throughout his career he taught History and Science at Indian Springs, Blountville and Rock Springs. Francis had a passion for conservation and developed the FL Childers Nature Trail at Rock Springs with his classes. He received his Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Ole Miss and received his Master Degree in Education from the University of Tennessee. Francis was an avid UT Vols fan.

