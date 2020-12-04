KINGSPORT - Francis “Hank” Greene, age 84, of Kingsport, Tenn., departed this world to meet his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. He was born on June 5, 1936 in Bristol, Tenn., a son of the late Howard and Mary (Broyles) Greene. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Sherrill Greene and daughter-in-law, Amy Greene.
Hank was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and was last stationed at Tyndall Air Force Base in Panama City, Fla. where he met the love of his life, Mary. He retired from Woodmen of the World Life Insurance Company after 40 years of service. Hank was an avid hunter, and fisherman and enjoyed spending time with family and friends, gardening, and sharing his love of Jesus by serving others.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Mary; son, Richard Greene; daughter, Pam Spencer and husband Chris; grandchildren, Kelsey Spencer, Courtney Spencer, Zachary Greene and Olivia Greene; sisters, Helen Austin and Belle Morrell and husband Raymond; several nieces and nephews; and his special hunting buddy, Harold Marlow and wife Laura.
The family will receive friends from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Sullivan Baptist Church in Kingsport, Tenn. A Celebration of Life will follow at 6:00 pm with Pastor Jeff Strong officiating. The committal and interment service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Weaver Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn. Masks will be required for all attending per CDC guidelines. Services will also be streamed from the church website at https://sullivanbaptist.org/.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or online at www.samaritanspurse.org/our-ministry/donate-online/ or Sullivan Baptist Church Building Fund, 4152 Maplewood Street, Kingsport, TN 37660.
Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.