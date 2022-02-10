ROGERSVILLE - Francis "Floppy" Knight, age 84, of Rogersville, passed away on February 8, 2022 at his residence.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm with Rev. Scott Farmer and Shane Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Persia Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Robertson Creek Baptist Church and Shriners Children's Hospital.
