ROGERSVILLE - Francis "Floppy" Knight, age 84, of Rogersville, passed away on February 8, 2022 at his residence.
He was self-employed. Francis and Jerri opened Southside Restaurant in 1985. He was a member of Robertson Creek Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Ethel Knight.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Jerri Knight; children, Franky and Kim Knight, Debbie and Scott Farmer, Susan and Shane Smith; grandchildren, Josh Farmer, Jessica Farmer, Ashlleigh Knight, David Knight, and Sarah Beth Smith; sister, Sue and Leon Wright; niece, Teresa and David Stanton; nephew, Norman and Linda Wright; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family of Francis wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Amedysis Hospice; special caregivers, Callie Peterson, Earline Townley, Garland Long, Brittney Davis, Desrae Smallwood, and James Bond; daily caregivers, Ashley Townsend and Sue Watts.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Christian-Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm with Rev. Scott Farmer and Shane Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Persia Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Robertson Creek Baptist Church and Shriners Children's Hospital.
