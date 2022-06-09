CHURCH HILL - Frances Williams Sluss, 90, of Church Hill went to be with the Lord and her husband on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Church Hill Health and Rehab. She was a devoted member of Christian Life Center. Her greatest joys in life were spending time with her family, neighbors, and working in her yard. Frances was a loving wife, mother, mammaw, and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, David F. Sluss; parents, Monroe and Elma Williams; sisters, Jean Kaylor and Ilene Johnson; brother, Hansel Williams; nephew, Tommy Lynn Johnson; niece, Christy Johnson.
Survivors include her daughter, Dale Sluss Greever; grandsons, David Greever and wife Stephanie, James Greever and wife Christi; great-grandchildren, Marcus Greever and wife Hannah, Rebecca Greever, Jordan Greever and fiancé Jaiden Lawrence, Andrew Greever, and Matthew Greever; great-great-granddaughter, Aaryn Araiah Susanne Greever; along with a host of nieces, nephews, friends, and extended family.
The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Friday, June 10, 2022 at Christian Life Center. A funeral service will follow with Bro. Keith Barker, Pastor Jeremy Damesworth, and Bro. Eddie Johnson officiating.
A graveside service will be conducted at 10 am on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Holston View Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 9:50 am.
