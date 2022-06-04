CHURCH HILL - Frances Williams Sluss, 90, of Church Hill went to be with the Lord and her husband on Friday, June 3, 2022 at Church Hill Health and Rehab. To view arrangements and survivors, please visit www.cartertrent.com.
Updated: June 4, 2022 @ 12:23 pm
