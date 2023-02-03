MT. CARMEL - Frances Whitmore, 81, of Mt. Carmel, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Holston Valley Medical Center.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Liberty Hill Cemetery with Brent Whitmore and Scott Byerley officiating.+

