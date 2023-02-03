Frances Whitmore Feb 3, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MT. CARMEL - Frances Whitmore, 81, of Mt. Carmel, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at Holston Valley Medical Center.A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at Liberty Hill Cemetery with Brent Whitmore and Scott Byerley officiating.+In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Oak Grove Baptist Church, 311 Cypress St., Mt. Carmel, TN 37645.Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Chemistry Inorganic Chemistry Sports LATEST VIDEOS Recommended for you