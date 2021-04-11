DUFFIELD, VA - Frances Wells Gamble went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 9, 2021 at the age of 94.
She was born in Kentucky to the late Fred Tyler Wells and Carrie Hurd Wells. She was a member of Horton’s Chapel United Methodist Church where she enjoyed teaching Sunday School for many years. She looked forward to each Sunday when she would get to spend time with the children in her class. In later years, she attended Wolfe’s Chapel and Log Cabin Church until declining health.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Vandue Gamble; sister, Ruby Page; brothers, Bill, Charles, Earl, L.C. and Axley Wells; and an infant sister, Edith Marie Wells.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Carolyn and Myron Fields; her sister and brother-in-law, Reba and Glenn Lovell; and several nieces and nephews.
Due to Covid-19 concerns, friends and family may visit Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA. 1:00 to 2:00 pm on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, to view Mrs. Gamble and sign the guest register. The family will be present.
Graveside services will immediately follow the visitation at Holston View Cemetery with Pastor Glenn Lovell officiating.
Due to Covid-19 those attending the visitation and graveside services are requested to wear a facial covering and practice social distancing.
Pallbearers will be Family and Friends.
To express condolences to the Gamble family, please visit our website www.cartertrent.com.
Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home, Weber City, VA is serving the Gamble family.