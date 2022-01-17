Frances Tignor Mullins went to be with Jesus on September 3, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Rosa Lampkins. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Delmar Tignor and her second husband, Rev. Hie Mullins; one son, Clyde Tignor; one brother, Houston Kimberlin; sisters Louise Lawson, Kate Tignor and Mary Alexander. She is survived by two sons, Jerry Tignor and wife Pat; Larry Tignor and wife Betty; one sister, Mary Henderson and husband Rev. Neil Henderson of Kingsport, TN; four grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She spent most of her life working in sewing plants. She loved church and her church family. Happy 91st birthday in Heaven. Sorry I couldn’t be with you in passing and your funeral. I didn’t know until a month later
