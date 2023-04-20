KINGSPORT - Frances Suzanne “Suzy” Rozier, age 70, of Kingsport TN, passed away the evening of Friday, April 14, 2023, peacefully in her home with family and caregivers by her side.
Suzy was born on August 17, 1952, to Bill and Esther “Peet” Rozier in Kingsport, TN.
Suzy graduated from Dobyns Bennett High School in 1970 where she played tennis and was a member of the swimming team. She went on to graduate from Clemson University with a degree in Therapeutic Recreation.
Suzy lived in North Carolina, Florida, Arizona, and eventually returned to Kingsport to care for her mother. Her professional work was primarily in the area of social work and counseling. She also ran a small painting and wallpaper business with Peggy Pace for many years.
In addition, Suzy was a member of St. Dominic’s Church and volunteered her time generously with Shades of Grace where she was affectionately known as the “Cake Lady”. Suzy had spirit, made many friends, and was beloved by many.
Suzy was predeceased by her father and mother, Bill and Peet Rozier; her stepfather, Bob Adams; her brother, Eric Rozier; and her stepbrother, Bob Adams.
She is survived by her siblings, Butch (Lou) Rozier and Maryanne (Josef) Rozier Chiriboga; her stepbrother, Mike (Betty) Adams; step-sister-in-law, Connie Adams; as well as a number of beloved nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, and grand-nephews.
The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm until 1:00 pm on Monday, April 24, 2023, at St. Dominic Catholic Church, 2517 N John B Dennis Hwy, Kingsport, TN.
A Funeral Mass will follow at 1:00 pm with Father Emmanuel Massawe officiating.
The family would like to give special thanks to her Amedisys Hospice care team, her independent caregivers, as well as her nephew, Mike Adams, for the loving care that was given to her during her last months of life.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Shades of Grace, an organization Suzy cared deeply about.