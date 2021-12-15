KINGSPORT - Frances Sueann Lopez, 36, of Kingsport, TN, passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021.
Frances had an amazing heart and always had a smile on her face. Her laughter was contagious and made everyone laugh. She never missed a day calling her mom and mamaw. She loved her nieces and nephews dearly. Frances had a huge love for animals, and they brought her great joy.
She was preceded by her grandfather, J.B. Crawford; great grandmother "Granny Kate"; uncle, James Crawford; aunts, Rita Russell and Rebecca Richards
Left to cherish her memories is her husband, Anselmo Lopez; father, Robert (Becca) Crawford; mother, Teresa Crawford; brothers, Robert Crawford Jr. and Charles (Amber) Blalock; sisters, Etaka (Arnulfo) Valenzuela, Jessicca Heath, and Krista Skeen (James McCreedy); nephews, Jose, Juan, David, Michael, and Little Bruce; nieces, Briana, Alanza, Lakynn, Kassie Mae, and Brooklynn; uncle, Charlie Casey (Frances's best friend)
Her wishes were to be cremated and at this time there will not be any services.
If anyone wishes to do something in her remembrance, please contact her sister Etaka Valenzuela.
Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the Lopez family.