ROGERSVILLE - Frances Reynolds age 89, of Rogersville, passed away Sunday, May 22, 2022 at her residence after an extended illness.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Broome Funeral Home, Rogersville.
Updated: May 22, 2022 @ 4:24 pm
