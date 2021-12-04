KINGSPORT - Frances Pauline Snapp Fields of Kingsport passed away November 30, 2021.
Pauline was born in Hawkins County to the late William and Stella Snapp. She loved her family dearly, particularly her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and her cat, Lambchop.
In addition to her parents, Pauline was preceded in death by her husband, Homer Fields; sister, Faye Courtney; and her brother, Bill Snapp.
Those left to cherish Pauline’s memory are her daughter, Pat Jones and husband, Steve; grandchildren, Betsy Barry and husband, Chip, Suzanne Campbell and husband, Matt, and Wes Jones and wife, Laura; and her great-grandchildren, Colin Campbell, Mallory Jones, Mason Campbell, Megan Barry and Allison Jones.
An Entombment Service was held on Friday, December 3, 2021, in Oak Hill Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Pauline’s memory to Meals on Wheels, PO Box 3346, Kingsport, TN 37664
To share condolences and memories with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com
The care of Frances Pauline Snapp Fields and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.