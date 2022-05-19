COEBURN, VA - Frances “Rita” Mitchell, 81, fought a good fight, kept the faith, and entered in to be at home with Jesus on May 18, 2022. She attended Banner Revival Center and was a retired CNA and cook. She was the preceded in death by her husband Jimmy Mitchell, son Jimmy Samuel Mitchell, and her parents Sam and Lottie Dingus Minton, 3 brothers: Aaron Minton, Jim Minton, Bobby Minton. 4 sisters Valice Blevins, Bette Hodge, Annie Wallace, and Mary Foster.
She is survived by her son Rickey Joe (Sabrina) Mitchell, and her daughter Rita Mitchell Waggoner; daughter in law Annette Mitchell, grandchildren Justin (Tabetha) Mitchell, Kayla (Cassie) Mitchell, Teersa (Zac) Stidham, Sasha (Chris) Funk, Cody (Morgan) Mitchell; great grandchildren Justin, Jake, and Alyssa Mitchell, Ayden and Bryce Mitchell, Alyssa Bryelle Mitchell, Zaiden, Aubree, Emeree Stidham. Sisters Nancy Jane (R.L) Crawford and Maxie (Millard) Laney, and brother Johnny Al Minton of Huron, OH. Many nieces and nephews. A host of family and friends celebrate her life.
Visitation will be Saturday, May 21, 2022, from 5 pm to 7 pm at Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home in Norton. The funeral service will be 12 pm Sunday, May 22, 2022, at Banner Revival Center with Pastor R.L. Crawford officiating. Interment will be at Greenwood.
Hagy & Fawbush Funeral Home of Norton is serving the Mitchell Family.