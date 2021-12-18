GRAY - Frances Marie Kiser, 75, of Gray, TN, departed to heaven surrounded by her loving family in her home on December 16, 2021, after an extended illness.
The Kiser family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Amedisys Hospice Care for providing care for Frances in her last days; and special friends Terry and Penny Puckett, as well as Jonathan and Kayla Page for the friendship and spiritual guidance provided to the family.
The family will receive visitors at the home. The family will also receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021, at East Tennessee Cemetery.
