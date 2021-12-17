GRAY - Frances Marie Kiser, 75, of Gray, TN, departed to heaven surrounded by her loving family in her home on December 16, 2021, after an extended illness. She was born in Kingsport, TN, on April 26, 1946, to Gilford B and Beulah M Musser. As a special education aid, Frances was known for her love of working with special needs children. Her hobbies included coloring, word searches, baking, and crocheting. Frances also enjoyed cooking and helping children at summer Bible camp. She was most proud of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who were her life. She also enjoyed serving her loving God.
Frances was preceded in death by her loving parents, Gilford B and Beulah M Musser; maternal and paternal grandparents; sister, Betty Harper; brothers, Mike Musser, John Musser, and Jackie Musser; and several special aunts.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Lawrence “Larry” Kiser; son, Ricky Kiser and wife Jennifer; daughters, Judy Barnes and husband Mike, Amy Shipley and husband Sonny; and Lori Jones; grandchildren, Rachel (Brandon) Harris, Cecelia (Josh) Edwards, Kai Kiser, Braiden Kiser, Damian Jones, Traci (Nathaniel) Sherfey, Brittany (David) Gragg, Jr., Chris Holder, and Dillon Holder; great grandchildren, Remington Edwards, Joel Sherfey, Morgan Sherfey, Savannah Carter, Paisley Holder, and Logan Holder; brothers, Larry (Betty) Musser, Charles (Barbara) Musser, and Bill (Barbara) Musser; special sisters-in-law, Susan Collingwood and Jane Musser; and special dog, Kemi.
The Kiser family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Amedisys Hospice Care for providing care for Frances in her last days; and special friends Terry and Penny Puckett, as well as Jonathan and Kayla Page for the friendship and spiritual guidance provided to the family.
The family will receive visitors at the home. The family will also receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021, at East Tennessee Cemetery.
Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.