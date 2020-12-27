WEBER CITY, VA - Frances M. Williams, age 76 of Weber City, VA passed away on Thursday, December 24, 2020 at Holston Valley Medical Center. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 AM, Monday, December 28, 2020 at Holston View Cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:45 AM.
Online condolences may be made to the Williams family by visiting our website at www.colonialfhscott.com
COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, Weber City, VA is honored to serve the family of Frances M. Williams.